TIFF's TREATS LAUNCHES NEW LOCATIONS IN THE SUNFLOWER STATE, DEEPENING PRESENCE IN KANSAS

Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company, announces the launch of three additional delivery openings in the state of Kansas, serving the Wichita and Northeast Topeka areas. The new delivery zones are following the brand's first-ever entrance into Kansas and Missouri through six Kansas City-area openings in late August.

The new delivery outposts will expand the opportunity for residents of the Sunflower State to spread kindness through cookies and celebrate various occasions with freshly baked treats made to order and delivered on demand.

"Our Midwest openings mark an exciting new chapter for Tiff's Treats, and we're thrilled to be able to expand our service in Kansas so quickly," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "It's special when we get to share our model of warm cookie kindness with new communities like Wichita and Topeka, especially with the season of giving around the corner."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, the brand has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model, growing to over 140 locations and counting. These Kansas openings are the latest chapter of growth milestones for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other states throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.

Wichita and Topeka-area residents within delivery zones can have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats' classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Cookie lovers eager to try the treats can also claim 50% off their first order of warm cookies from Tiff's Treats when they sign up at this link

HERE .

Tiff's Treats Wichita and Topeka-area delivery will launch beginning September 6. Orders can be placed through

cookiedelivery , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 140 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, Missouri and Kansas, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats

baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

