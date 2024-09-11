Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,140

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's estimated total combat casualties stand at 628,930. These include 1,140 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,642 Russian tanks (+2 in the past 24 hours), 16,938 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 17,936 (+56) artillery systems, 1,182 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 943 (+1) air defense systems, 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,990 (+57) UAVs, 2,591 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 24,388 (+58) and tankers, and 3,059 (+6) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia keeps a single missile carrier off the coast of occupied Crimea as of Wednesday morning.