Yermak, Sybiha Discuss With Canada's Top Diplomat Return Of Children Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly talked with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

That's according to Joly's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.

"This morning, I spoke with Andriy Yermak and congratulated Andrii Sybiha on his new role as Foreign Minister. Together, we discussed Canada's collaborative leadership in helping bring home innocent Ukrainian civilians and children who have been unjustly displaced by this war," Jolie said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-chaired by Ukraine and Canada, launched its work in February.

