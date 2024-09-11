Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline
The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil has decreased
in global markets, Azernews reports.
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil has dropped by 2.27
USD, or 3%, reaching 73.63 USD.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, while the
maximum price was noted in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.
In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced within the framework of
the agreement on the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli"
(ACG) field block, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) holds a 25% share.
