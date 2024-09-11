عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline

Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline


9/11/2024 2:16:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil has decreased in global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil has dropped by 2.27 USD, or 3%, reaching 73.63 USD.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, while the maximum price was noted in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced within the framework of the agreement on the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field block, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% share.

MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108660486


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search