No Blackouts Scheduled Across Ukraine For Wednesday
9/11/2024 2:16:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power grid operator Ukrenergo has no plans to introduce electricity consumption caps on Wednesday, September 11.
The company press service announced this on social media , Ukrinform reports.
At the same time, the operator urges citizens to consume electricity responsibly and refrain from using several powerful electrical appliances at once from 18:00 to 22:00.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland said it was ready to sell Ukraine more electricity if required.
