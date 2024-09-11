No Blackouts Scheduled Across Ukraine For Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power grid operator Ukrenergo has no plans to introduce electricity consumption caps on Wednesday, September 11.

The company press service announced this on social , Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, the operator urges citizens to consume electricity responsibly and refrain from using several powerful electrical appliances at once from 18:00 to 22:00.

Russians attackfacilities in eight regions in past day –

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland said it was ready to sell Ukraine more electricity if required.