Kashmir News: Meet Engineer Rashid, The Baramulla MP Whose Interim Bail In J-K Poll Season Has Raised Many Hackles

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi Court on September 11 granted interim bail to Kashmiri Member of Parliament (MP), Engineer Rashid till October 2 for campaigning in the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The three-phased in the Union Territory end on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 8.

Rashid 's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has fielded 34 candidates in the assembly elections. His younger brother, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, is also a candidate from Langate seat in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Rashid, who has been in jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case, has been an MLA from Langate seat twice.

| Terror funding case: Baramulla MP Er Rashid gets bail ahead of J&K polls

Rashid's entry into the campaign is expected to give a big boost to his party in assembly elections , more so since he is now an elected MP in Lok Sabha.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid,is a former two-time MLA from Langate seat in north Kashmir.

Fifty-seven-year-old Rashid was in the news in theLok Sabha Elections 2024 when he defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by over two lakh votes in the Baramulla seat.

Rashid's win is a shocker since he contested the elections from Tihar jail, where he has been for the last five years facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Rashid contested the election as an independent candidate and unlike in assembly elections he was not allowed to campaign during Lok Sabha polls.

The other candidate from the Baramulla seat was Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief, Sajad Lone .