Dodge Enters Nitrocross Series, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Team To Compete In 1,000-Plus-Horsepower Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X Rally Cars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Mich., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Dodge is making its debut in the 2024-2025 Nitrocross Series with the introduction of four Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X electric-powered race cars in the Group E class, set to begin competing at the season-opening Nitrocross event scheduled for Sept. 7-8 at Richmond (Virginia) Raceway.

Continue Reading



Dodge is entering the 2024-2025 Nitrocross Series with new Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X electric-powered cars competing in the Group E class

Four 1,000-plus-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X race cars will be fielded by the Nitrocross Group E championship-winning Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) team

Seventeen-year-old Lia Block will drive the flagship Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X race car, with DRR teammates Robin Larsson, Fraser McConnell and Andres Bakkerud part of the talented group of Dodge Hornet FC1-X drivers

Nitrocross, introduced by motorsports star Travis Pastrana in 2020, is one of the fastest growing racing series in North America, featuring many of the world's best rally racers in five classes

Called "controlled chaos" by its fans, Nitrocross features tracks with pavement and dirt surfaces, with 10 events at five locations, beginning at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 7-8

Richmond event will host Dodge Hornet Rally Rides, allowing fans to ride along for hot laps and experience a production-spec Dodge Hornet R/T on a specially built course

Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X DRR race cars are powered by four axial flux motors, generating the equivalent of 1,070 horsepower (800 kW)

Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X vehicles are capable of accelerating from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds and produce nearly 2g of acceleration from a standing start

The production Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid, the first-ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge, delivers most powerful compact utility vehicle in its segment with 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque

For more information on the Dodge Hornet R/T and Dodge Hornet GT, visit Dodge Follow Dodge Motorsports action at DodgeGarage and the @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel

Dodge is making its debut in the 2024-2025

Nitrocross Series with the introduction of four Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X electric-powered race cars in the Group E class, set to begin competing at the season-opening Nitrocross event scheduled for Sept. 7-8 at Richmond (Virginia) Raceway.

The Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X car, a 1,000-plus-horsepower all-wheel-drive race car, will be fielded by the Nitrocross Group E championship-winning Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) team, with four vehicles entered during the 10-race national tour.

"Nearly 75% of Nitrocross race fans are between the ages of 18-34, making the series the perfect venue for Dodge to expand its motorsports presence and to showcase the Dodge Hornet to a youthful, enthusiastic new audience," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "We're looking forward to a great inaugural Nitrocross season for the Dodge brand, with a championship-winning organization like the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team carrying the Dodge banner and with fans getting the chance to experience the Dodge Hornet up close and personal through our Dodge Hornet Rally Rides. It all starts at Richmond."

Seventeen-year-old Lia Block (U.S.) will race in the flagship Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X car, with two-time Group E series champion Robin Larsson (Sweden), Fraser McConnell (Jamaica) and Andres Bakkerud (Norway) also part of the talented group of DRR Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X drivers.

Block has already made history as the youngest American Rally Association champion and has previously raced in the Nitrocross NEXT class. She is also the youngest competitor ever in the Group E class and the first and only woman in the class. Larsson, 32, is a former FIA European Rallycross Champion (2014) and captured the last two Nitrocross Group E titles for DRR with seven victories in the past two campaigns, while McConnell, 25, is the 2019 ARX2 Rallycross series champion and has won four Nitrocross Group E races in the last two years. Bakkerud, 32, has placed second and fourth in the Group E division with two wins.

The Nitrocross Series, initially introduced by motorsports star Travis Pastrana in 2020, has been one of the fastest growing and popular motorsports tours in North America and features unique competition with spectacular jumps and wild drifts. Nitrocross cars battle inches apart in a program with practice rounds, qualifying, heat races and main events in five separate categories, led by the leading Group E class.

"Nitrocross is thrilled to welcome Dodge to the series as our first official manufacturer entry," said Chip Pankow, Nitrocross general manager. "Dodge is about performance and so are we, and we can't wait to see them prove it on the track."

Called "controlled chaos" by its fans, the Nitrocross Series is contested on both pavement and dirt surfaces in the 10-round series, which will commence in Virginia. Following events include:



Utah Motorsports Campus in Salt Lake City (Oct. 5-6)

Firebird Motorsports Park near Phoenix (Nov. 15-16)

Miami Marine Stadium (Jan. 11-12) Las Vegas course (March 1-2)

The Nitrocross series will be televised all season on the FOX network.

The four Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X race cars are powered by axial flux motors, generating the equivalent of 1,070 horsepower (800 kW), with the capability of accelerating from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds and producing nearly 2g of acceleration from a standing start - more than enough to propel vehicles across the 200-foot gap jumps that are common on Nitrocross courses. The Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X features a tubular chassis, carbon-fiber chassis tub, Alcon braking system, electric power-assisted steering, front and rear double wishbone R53 suspension with adjustable camber/caster with 12-inch wheel travel and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars.

The Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X Group E machines are developed and maintained by the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing organization, a longtime IndyCar team and current championship-winning Group E Nitrocross operation based in Carmel, Indiana. Founded in 1999 by Indianapolis auto dealer Dennis Reinbold, the legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold organization dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold's grandfather, the legendary Floyd "Pop" Dreyer, a former Indian factory motorcycle racer and open-wheel car constructor. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified 48 drivers for the Indy 500.

"Dodge is well known as America's performance brand, and to carry the Dodge brand's banner and compete in Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X cars is the perfect fit for our group," said team owner Dennis Reinbold. "Like Dodge, we love to go fast, so it's like we share the same DNA. It's such a great alignment for us to compete in Nitrocross as it continues to grow at a record-breaking pace. The level of excitement is growing throughout this series and Dodge has just cranked it up even more. Fans have to come out and see the power of these cars battling as they literally fly around the track."

Dodge Hornet

The Nitrocross kickoff event in Richmond will also host Dodge Hornet Rally Rides, allowing fans to ride along in the passenger seat for hot laps and experience a production-spec Dodge Hornet R/T on a specially built course.

The Dodge Hornet disrupts the fast-growing compact utility vehicle (CUV) segment, building buzz with a distinctive Dodge combination of muscular styling wrapped around best-in-class standard performance from a multi-energy powertrain roster and a swarm of class-exclusive performance features. The Dodge Hornet R/T performance hybrid - the first-ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge - delivers the most powerful utility vehicle in the segment with 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, offering 32 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, as well as 77 MPGe and 360 miles of total range.

The Hornet R/T carries extra sting with a class-exclusive, on-demand PowerShot feature that supplies a burst of 30 horsepower, reaching 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, while the Dodge Hornet GT reaches 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds in Sport Mode. The Dodge Hornet GT is the industry's fastest and most powerful gas-powered compact utility vehicle. Fueled by the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four cylinder, the GT boasts the segment's most powerful gas engine at 268 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque.

For more information on the Dodge Hornet, visit Dodge .

@DodgeMoparMotorsports on Instagram

The @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel continues to share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers on the track. Fans can see action from the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series and NHRA Sportsman grassroots racers, competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series.

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Fans can follow all the NHRA action this season at DodgeGarage , the one-stop portal for Dodge//SRT and Mopar drag-racing news, including daily updates and access to an online racing HQ, news, events, galleries, available downloads and merchandise.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ).

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at href="" rel="nofollow" mopa .



Follow Dodge, Mopar and Stellantis news and video on:

Company blog:

href="" rel="nofollow" stellantisnorthameric

Media website: href="" rel="nofollow" stellantisnorthameric

Dodge brand:

DodgeGarage:

Mopar brand:

Mopar blog: href="" rel="nofollow" mopa

Facebook: and

Instagram: @DodgeMoparMotorsports , @DodgeOfficial and @OfficialMopar

Twitter: @Dodge , @OfficialMopar and @StellantisNA

YouTube: , and

SOURCE Stellantis