Heritage Samples Of National Tourism Brand Lenses And Art Of Decoration Exhibited In Shusha
Date
9/6/2024 10:09:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An exhibition of national tourism brand lenses consisting of
examples of gastronomy and material and cultural heritage of
Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions was organised as part of the
International Day of Gastronomy held in Shusha on September 6.
Azernews reports that at the exhibition, visitors were presented
with heritage samples of "Art of Decoration," which is a
centuries-old decorative art applied to manuscripts, calligraphic
texts, religious texts, and miniatures, which are included in the
Representative List of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.
To recall, International Gastronomy Day kicked off in the city
of Shusha in Azerbaijan on Friday. The State Tourism Agency, Shusha
City State Reserve Administration, and the National Culinary Centre
are the organisers of the event.
This celebration brings together culinary representatives from
Azerbaijan and major tourism markets among Islamic countries,
including Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and
Iran.
Noting that, the event's second part featured a degustation of
dishes reflecting the shared Iftar traditions, which have been
inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a multinational nomination titled
“Iftar and related social and cultural traditions.”
Visitors had the opportunity to savour these delicacies in
outdoor tents set up specifically for the occasion.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.