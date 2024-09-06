عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heritage Samples Of National Tourism Brand Lenses And Art Of Decoration Exhibited In Shusha

Heritage Samples Of National Tourism Brand Lenses And Art Of Decoration Exhibited In Shusha


9/6/2024 10:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition of national tourism brand lenses consisting of examples of gastronomy and material and cultural heritage of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions was organised as part of the International Day of Gastronomy held in Shusha on September 6.

Azernews reports that at the exhibition, visitors were presented with heritage samples of "Art of Decoration," which is a centuries-old decorative art applied to manuscripts, calligraphic texts, religious texts, and miniatures, which are included in the Representative List of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

To recall, International Gastronomy Day kicked off in the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan on Friday. The State Tourism Agency, Shusha City State Reserve Administration, and the National Culinary Centre are the organisers of the event.

This celebration brings together culinary representatives from Azerbaijan and major tourism markets among Islamic countries, including Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Noting that, the event's second part featured a degustation of dishes reflecting the shared Iftar traditions, which have been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a multinational nomination titled “Iftar and related social and cultural traditions.”

Visitors had the opportunity to savour these delicacies in outdoor tents set up specifically for the occasion.

MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645002


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search