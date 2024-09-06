Iceland Announces National Pavilion For The 19Th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Pavilion, commissioned by Iceland Design and Architecture, presents the project, Lavaforming, led by s.ap architects Founder Arnhildur Pálmadóttir

Designing with ever-evolving nature, the project explores how controlled lava flows can create sustainable building materials

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic of Culture and Business Affairs,

Lilja D. Alfreðsdóttir, has announced the selection of Lavaforming, curated and created by Arnhildur Pálmadóttir and s.ap architects, to be featured in Iceland's national pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia.

2024 Ljósmyndari : Aldís Páls.

Continue Reading

Lavaforming

is a proposal on how the brutal force of lava can be turned into a valuable resource, capable of lowering atmospheric emissions through its future use as a sustainable building material. The idea springs from Iceland's exceptional geological location on a rift between two tectonic plates, which causes frequent seismic activity on the island, including the creation of majestic lava fields. Throughout history, Iceland's volcanic activity has been perceived as a local disturbance and even as an otherworldly event.

"In our story, placed in 2150, we have harnessed the lava flow, just as we did with geothermal energy 200 years earlier in Iceland," said Arnhildur Pálmadóttir, curator, architect, founder and creative director of Lavaforming. "The main goal of Lavaforming is to show that architecture can be the force that rethinks and shapes a new future with sustainability, innovation, and creative thinking. A lava flow can contain enough building material for the foundations of an entire city to rise in a matter of weeks without harmful mining and non-renewable energy generation. Lavaforming is exploring a building material that has never been used before. The theme is both a proposal and a metaphor - architecture is in a paradigm shift, and many of our current methods have been deemed obsolete or harmful in the long term. In our current predicament we need to be bold, think in new ways, look at challenges, and find the right resources."

Architect Arnhildur Pálmadóttir is the founder and owner of s architects , which specializes in sustainability and circularity in construction, and the curator and creative director of Lavaforming. She is renowned for her entrepreneurial attitude and interdisciplinary interests, which she uses to tackle projects from various perspectives.

Arnhildur also runs the Icelandic branch of the Danish architecture and innovation company, Lendager . She is nominated for the 2024 Nordic Council's Environmental Award for interdisciplinary collaboration in architecture and her focus on recyclable building materials.

Together with her team at s.ap architects and a group of specialists and collaborators, Arnhildur will bring Lavaforming to Iceland's pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, in May 2025.

"Lavaforming mediates a bold vision and has the potential to draw attention to Iceland's uniqueness and the role and importance of architecture in an age of uncertainty and complex challenges in a memorable way," said Halla Helgadóttir, commissioner and managing director of Iceland Design and Architecture. "The project communicates the history, contemporary, and future of a country in constant development – and the ingenuity of people who are constantly adapting to challenging circumstances. The idea creates a discussion about the importance of creativity and imagination for the development of societies and the great value it brings when science and art work together."

Icelandic Minister of Culture and Business Affairs, Lilja D. Alfreðsdóttir, made the announcement at the symposium Designing with Nature at Scandinavia House in New York during the Taste of Iceland festival, where Arnhildur Pálmadóttir spoke about Lavaforming.

This is the first time Iceland is participating in the International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia with an open call. The Icelandic Pavilion is commissioned by Iceland Design and Architecture , which facilitates and promotes design of all kinds as a vital aspect of the future Icelandic society, economy, and culture, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Business Affairs in Iceland.

Additional details about this project are available in the

press kit, here .

The title of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia is, "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective." It will be held from Saturday, May 10 to Sunday, November 23, 2025, and is curated by the architect and engineer Carlo Ratti.

Contact:

Álfrún Pálsdóttir

PR / Iceland Design and Architecture

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Iceland