Monster Energy Introduces Rehab Green Tea for Ultimate Refreshment and Recovery

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, known for its bold approach to flavor and energy, is excited to announce the latest addition to its lineup: Rehab Monster Green Tea . This new flavor in the Rehab Monster family offers a uniquely refreshing experience, combining hydration, antioxidants, and energy in one revitalizing, non-carbonated beverage. Designed for those who seek to recover, refresh, and revive, Rehab Monster Green Tea is the perfect companion for a dynamic lifestyle. Available in five refreshing flavors, Rehab boasts electrolytes (sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium), vitamins (B3, B5, B6 B12) and caffeine to keep you both hydrated and energized.

"With the launch of Rehab Monster Green Tea, we're introducing an exciting new flavor to our existing line of refreshing, non-carbonated beverages that perfectly fits our fans' high-energy schedules," said Dan McHugh, CMO at Monster Energy. "It's more than just an energy drink; it's a beverage that supports hydration, replenishment, and energy, all with the clean, invigorating taste of green tea."

In a revolutionary fusion of flavor and function, Rehab Monster Green Tea is formulated for those who live life to the fullest and need a reliable source to replenish what the festivities take away... so they can keep on going. Infused with electrolytes and coconut water, this new offering is more than just an energy drink; it's a hydration powerhouse designed to replace lost nutrients and hydrate the body efficiently with a smooth and little sweet flavoring.

With 160mg of caffeine, only 15 calories per can, and less than five grams of sugar, Rehab Monster Green Tea is reshaping the world of energy drinks by delivering not only functional benefits but also a refreshing taste that's unique. True to the Monster Energy ethos, this beverage delivers a boost of energy to keep you going.

Rehab Monster is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information visit Rehab Monster online . The full line also includes Rehab Monster Tea + Lemonade, Rehab Monster Peach Tea, Rehab Monster Wild Berry Tea, and Rehab Monster Strawberry Lemonade.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

