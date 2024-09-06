Narwal Launches Innovative AI Robot Vacuum At IFA 2024: Stress-Free Cleaning For All

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Narwal, an innovation leader in the smart home cleaning industry, is proud to debut the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, its next-gen AI-powered robot vacuum, at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Designed to address the complex needs and constrained schedules of modern homeowners, this flagship

home cleaning robot packs the latest advancements in obstacle avoidance and navigation, hygienic hands-free maintenance, and user-friendly and even pet-friendly features. Aligning with IFA's 100th anniversary and its new mission to present "Innovation for All", the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is a state-of-the-art home cleaning solution that caters to all household needs, putting cutting-edge technology to work to free you from the drudgery of cleaning floors so you can spend time on the more important things in life.

Available in Galaxy Silver and Space Gray, seamlessly blending into any home.

"Building on years of dedicated R&D, we're thrilled to unveil the Freo Z Ultra at IFA, marking its debut as part of Narwal's first offline product launch activity in Europe. This launch underscores our commitment to advancing technology and innovation in robotic intelligence, now extending to global consumers. The Freo Z Ultra is not only available in Europe but can also be accessed by consumers in North America. It signifies the start of our mission to deliver state-of-the-art cleaning solutions that enhance daily life by relieving consumers worldwide from tedious chores and improving home maintenance experiences." says Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal.

TwinAI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance







Stop worrying about having to rearrange your furniture or scuttling away from the rolling robot, and watch the Narwal Freo Z Ultra deftly maneuver around any hurdle in its path with its advanced obstacle avoidance feature. Thanks to not just one but two 1200p RGB cameras with 136-degree ultra-wide viewing angles, the robot vacuum sees all, whether they're humans or large pets walking around or tiny toys or even dark plastic bags lying around. Dual AI chips can quickly detect more than 120 household objects in real-time with millimeter-level precision, allowing the robot vac to make split-second decisions. Plus, those same sensors enable it to clean within less than 1 cm of obstacles , including challenging ones like cables and table legs, maximizing cleaning coverage and ensuring that every inch of floor space is spotless. For pet feces, the Freo Z Ultra intelligently detects it and employs a safe distance avoidance strategy, preventing the spread of hazardous messes.



Real-Time Adjusted Cleaning Strat egy

While most smart robot cleaners simply scrub and mop floors indiscriminately, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is designed to detect and identify messes, instantly adjusting its cleaning mode for efficient and thorough cleaning. Thanks to its advanced Real-Time Adjusted Cleaning Strategy,

the device can quickly differentiate between dry dirt and wet messes, boosting suction and switching to vacuum-only mode for dry debris to prevent it from sticking to the mop. For wet spills, it shifts to mop-only mode to avoid spreading. When it encounters heavy dirt, the Freo Z Ultra applies precise, targeted cleaning with intense focus on the affected area until the mess is completely gone. Avoid spreading bacteria and bad smells around the house with this intelligent dirt detection feature.

AI-Adaptive Hot Water Mop Washing and Drying

Keep your hands clean and your mop sanitized and dry with Narwal's innovative smart mop cleaning system. The pioneering AI DirtSenseTM technology analyzes wastewater particles and automatically adjusts the washing and drying temperatures at the base station for targeted mop cleaning based on the type of dirt detected. For regular dirt and milk powder, a simple washing at 45°C/113°F

is more than enough, but oily dirt gets the full treatment at 60°C/140°F. A super-hot 75°C/167°F pasteurization is applied to kill off any remaining bacteria, after which the mop is dried at a warm 40°C/104°F. All of these happen without any human intervention, giving you peace of mind that your little smart robot won't be spreading harmful bacteria around while it mops the floor clean.

A dvanced EdgeSwingTM️ And Baseboard Cleaning

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra shines in tackling edges and corners with its advanced EdgeSwingTM Cleaning technology. It maintains 7-12N downward pressure and adjusts its cleaning angle with accurate twists along walls and baseboards. The Reuleaux triangular scrubbing mops enhance coverage and fit snugly into corners, ensuring a thorough clean. The optional kick-board module uses electrostatic force to attract and remove dust from baseboards, achieving exceptional 3D cleaning.

Ultra Quiet and Maintenance-free

Station

Narwal's Maintenance-Free & Quiet Self-Empty Station ensures ultra-quiet, hassle-free upkeep. Give your ears and mind a break with the Narwal Freo Z Ultra's quiet and efficient operation. Operating at 55-58dB-half the industry average noise level-the robot vacuum cleans without distracting you or your family. With a large 2.5L dustbin bag and dust compression, you only need to empty the bag once every 120 days. Additionally, hot air drying at 45°C kills bacteria inside the bin, while Dynamic Electrolyzed Water Sterilization ensures safety when it's time to dispose of the dirt. The base station, operating at a noise level of just 71 dB during dust collection, further contributes to a peaceful environment.

Superior Vacuuming and Mopping Performance

In addition to its intelligent features, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is also equipped with the power to make cleaning any floor a breeze. Its industry-leading 12,000 Pa hyper suction power is no match for dirt, sucking up more than 99% of solid particles with ease. Despite spinning at a rate of 4,400 rpm, the innovative Zero Tangling Floating Brush 2.0 isn't just ultra-quiet but also remains tangle free thanks to its Single-Sided Balancing Design. And thanks to its excellent vision, it can quickly differentiate different floor types and carpets, raising the mop as high as 12mm to avoid getting your fabrics wet while also applying the right amount of suction or mopping pressure to effectively clean any kind of flooring or material you might have.

Pet-Friendly Cleaning Mode

The

Narwal Freo Z Ultra's Pet-Friendly Cleaning Mode is designed to ensure a stress-free environment for your furry friends by detecting and avoiding areas where pets are resting or playing, preventing any disturbances. It first focuses on cleaning other parts of the home, then waits until pets have moved before tackling their spaces. Once pets are out of the way, the robot performs a thorough clean of these areas, effectively removing fur and debris to keep your home clean.

Intelligent Navigation System

Since floors are dynamic, ever-changing spaces, robot vacuums must be able to accurately navigate the maze of furniture, objects, and pets that lie in their path. With its cutting-edge LiDAR SLAM 4.0 technology, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra makes short work of scanning the room and creating its ideal path, taking no more than 6 minutes to quickly map the floor. It can create a 3D map of the objects on the floor for a more precise and accurate view of the world around it, and it can store multiple floor maps for more complex house layouts. Of course, you can also set up No-Go Zones, and it will even smartly recognize areas that your pet frequents in order to clean those more thoroughly as needed.

Availability and Pricing

Narwal Freo Z Ultra will launch on September 6, 2024, and will be available for purchase in North America starting October 8, 2024, at a price of $1,499.99.

To access exclusive benefits, sign up at href="" rel="nofollow" Narwa

or href="" rel="nofollow" Narwal between September 6 and September 13. The early-bird campaign, running from September 14 to October 7, will go live with special pricing offers.

Experience Home Cleaning Innovation at IFA 2024

Witness the power of the Freo Z Ultra first-hand when you visit Narwal Technologies' booth located at Messe Berlin, Halle 7.1-B305. From September 6 to 10, you can engage in live demonstrations and hands-on experiences of this next-gen AI-powered smart robot vacuum as well as Narwal's full range of home cleaning innovations.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with the brand achieving $200 million in sales within two years of introducing its first product and maintaining high double-digit annual growth ever since. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

