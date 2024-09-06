Bengaluru SHOCKER! Uber Driver Snatches Phone, Grabs Woman's Hand Over Online Payment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Days after a Bengaluru woman faced harassment at the hands of an Ola auto driver, who not only hurled abuses at her but also slapped her, another incident from the Silicon Valley of India came to the fore.

This time, an Uber driver took the woman's phone and forced her to give up her payment information.

Uber ride from Whitefield to Bannerughatta Road and chose to pay online. The driver demanded they convert to cash or UPI payment as soon as they got inside the car, but they were unable to comply. The woman's husband stated, "She dropped her friend at her stop, arrived at our apartment gate and informed that payment was made through Uber Money and they couldn't change it to cash."

This infuriated the driver, who then grabbed her hand and took her phone. The driver of the vehicle just grabbed her hand and began complaining that the money hadn't reached him and other things once she started to approach the gate. She continued to clarify that the payment had been completed, and she even displayed the screenshot proving it.



"The auto driver got very angry and snatched her phone, she shouted and called the guards,” the husband further added.

When the woman called for assistance, her neighbours responded, calling the police. The driver finally returned her phone after 30 minutes, but not before refusing to give it back even in front of the cops. The driver spent the night in the police station when the woman and her husband went there to make a formal complaint against him.