At Ramstein Meeting, Zelensky To Propose More F-16 Supplies To Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Ukraine faces the need for a larger fleet of F-16 fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelensky will make proposals in this regard at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Friday, September 6.
Zelensky said this during the opening of the event hosted by the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"And we have already started operating F-16s. Thank you for this support, Secretary (Austin - ed.)! And to you, partners! They strike down missiles and drones, they are very efficient but they are few. You know that. We need a much stronger fleet of F-16s, and I have proposals that I will say when the press leaves," he said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 4, during the Air Force Day celebrations, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, noting that Ukraine expects to receive additional aircraft.
