Zelensky Calls For More Weapons From Ukraine Defense Contact Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on partner countries to provide Ukraine with more weapons, including expediting the delivery of already promised air defense systems.

Zelensky spoke at the opening of the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"You all know that we are operating with a minimum of weaponry. Yes, we are grateful for every support package that is provided to Ukraine from you, from your countries. But we need more weapons to drive Russian forces off our land and especially in the Donetsk region," he said.

It is important that "every support package that is announced is promptly put to work on the battlefield – without any delay", the president noted. "The fighting in the Donetsk region depends on this. If Putin does not have any achievements there, he will not have any achievements anywhere or in anything," he added.

The president thanked all partners for the fact that at the NATO Summit in Washington, a decision was made regarding air defense systems for Ukraine, but at the same time pointed out the delay in their delivery.

will not speak openly now about the number of systems we have received, thank you so much again, but the number of air defense systems that have not yet been delivered is significant," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that "the world has enough air defense systems to ensure that Russian terror does not have results".

"I urge you to be more active in this work with us on air defense," the Ukrainian leader added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held on Friday at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.