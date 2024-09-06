Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Will Bebakka Face Elimination In The First Week?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 wraps up its first week, excitement and speculation are at an all-time high. Host Nagarjuna is set to make his appearance this Saturday, ready to review the first week's events. He will critique the contestants' performances, issue warnings where necessary, and acknowledge those who have shone. The weekend episode is eagerly anticipated, particularly for the drama surrounding the first elimination.

With the initial lineup featuring 14 contestants, the first week's nominations have spotlighted Bebakka, Sekhar Basha, Manikanta, Prithviraj, Sonia Akula, Prerana, and Vishnu Priya. As the voting period closes tonight, the Asianet poll results have given an early glimpse into who might be on the chopping block. While these results are unofficial, they provide a fascinating preview.

According to the poll, Bebakka, known off-screen as Madhu Nekkanti, is leading the elimination race with 38% of the votes. This social media influencer, famous for her comedic videos and distinctive language style, seems to have failed to capture the same spark in the Bigg Boss house. Despite her popularity on YouTube and Instagram, Bebakka's performance in the house has been underwhelming, with many viewers noting her lackluster participation in tasks and conversations.

Manikanta, coming in second with 34% of the votes, is also at risk. His frequent emotional displays and perceived sympathy-seeking behavior have not resonated well with the audience. The close margin between Bebakka and Manikanta suggests that either could be eliminated.

Prithviraj and Sekhar Basha, on the other hand, appear to be relatively safe, receiving only 13% and 14% of the votes respectively. Despite Sekhar's share of criticisms, including doubts about his long-term potential in the game, he seems to have avoided the immediate threat of elimination.

Bebakka's journey has been notably distinct. Known for her humor and multi-talented persona, including her roles as a singer and mimicry artist, her transition to Bigg Boss has not been smooth. Her American citizenship and background in Telugu films, including a notable role opposite Srikanth, have not translated into strong house performance. Her subdued presence and less engaging demeanor have disappointed many fans.

As anticipation builds for the official results, it remains to be seen if the poll predictions will hold. Whether Bebakka will indeed face elimination or if there will be surprises in store is something fans will discover soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling season of Bigg Boss Telugu!

