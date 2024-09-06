Asia's Strongest Storm In 2024 Slams China: Over 400,000 Evacuated As Super Typhoon Yagi Lashes Hainan (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Super Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm of 2024, made landfall along the coast of China's Hainan province on Friday, bringing widespread destruction and forcing the evacuation of over 400,000 residents. With maximum sustained winds reaching a staggering 245 km/h (152 mph), Yagi unleashed torrential rains and gale-force winds that have paralyzed the region and disrupted across Southeast Asia.

Chinese authorities initiated the evacuation of 419,367 people from high-risk areas across Hainan Island as the storm approached. have been closed for a second consecutive day, and businesses across the island have shuttered. Transport links, including the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge- the world's longest sea crossing-have been temporarily closed.

In addition to severe flooding, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading operations, further emphasizing the storm's impact on the region's economy. The cancellation of flights from major airports across southern China, as well as northern Vietnam, has left thousands of travelers stranded.

Yagi, which rapidly intensified after causing devastation in the northern Philippines, where it claimed at least 16 lives, struck the Chinese city of Wenchang in Hainan province. The storm is currently tracking westward at 20 km/h and is forecast to reach Vietnam's northern coast by Saturday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam.

Weather maps indicate that Yagi's eye reached the northern tip of Hainan Island on Friday afternoon. As the storm progresses, it is expected to move towards Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, further spreading its destructive force across Southeast Asia. Several airports in northern Vietnam, including Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, have already suspended operations in preparation for the typhoon's arrival.

Vietnam and Thailand brace for impact

Vietnam is on high alert as Yagi approaches its northern coast, with provinces like Quang Ninh expected to bear the brunt of the storm. Authorities anticipate wind speeds of 133-166 km/h near the storm's center. While Yagi is projected to weaken slightly as it moves inland, its impact will still be substantial, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected to cause flash flooding and landslides.

Similarly, Thailand's Meteorological Department has warned of intense weather conditions over the weekend. Northern and northeastern regions, as well as coastal areas along the Andaman Sea, will experience heavy rain and thunderstorms due to Yagi's outer bands. Small boats in Thailand have been advised to stay ashore, with warnings issued for potential flash floods.

Yagi is part of a growing trend of increasingly intense storms, with scientists attributing their strength to the warming of the world's oceans, fueled by climate change. Super Typhoon Yagi, classified as a“violent storm” by the Japan Meteorological Agency, follows a pattern seen in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans in recent years. Experts warn that as ocean temperatures rise, storms like Yagi will become more frequent and more devastating.

This year alone, 2024 has seen several catastrophic tropical cyclones, including Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic, which devastated the Caribbean, Mexico, and parts of the US, and Typhoon Shanshan, which ravaged Japan.

As Yagi continues to move through Southeast Asia, countries across the region are on high alert. Vietnam is bracing for landfall within the next 24 hours, while Laos and Thailand expect the storm to bring heavy rains and high winds over the weekend. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, as the region grapples with the immediate aftermath of one of the world's most powerful storms this year.