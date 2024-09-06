Radiotherapy Market Size To Hit USD 11.18 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Global Cancer Rates And Advancements In Treatment Technology | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, The Radiotherapy Market, valued at USD 7.01 Billion in 2023, is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.54%, with the increased adoption of personalized radiation therapies and funding fueling demand for cutting-edge cancer solutions worldwide. Pune, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiotherapy Size & Growth Analysis “According to SNS Insider, The Radiotherapy Market Size was valued at USD 7.01 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.18 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The radiotherapy market is growing due to an increasing number of cancer cases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, cancer continues to be the second leading cause of death in the world, while 19.3 million new cases of cancer were reported in 2023 globally. Governments in every country allocate more funding to offer appropriate solutions for this deteriorating health situation. The radiotherapy procedure has been identified as an essential form of treatment for all types of cancers. The National Cancer Institute in the U. S increased its budget by 7% in 2023 to USD 8.4 billion to be spent on cancer research and treatment to increase radiotherapy among other methods. The European Commission guaranteed some time ago its“Beating Cancer Plan,” which will be achieved under the EURO 1.2 billion budget. The plan will help in cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and ensuring the treatment and care of patients in the European Union. The treatment of cancer requires much more advanced methods, which leads to the acquisition of more radiotherapy equipment for better solutions. The presence of advanced radiotherapy equipment in hospitals globally proves the need for similar effects to be used on cancer patients other than with radiotherapy.





Get a Sample Report of Radiotherapy Market@ List of Key Radiotherapy Companies Profiled in Report are:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Accuray Incorporated

Elekta

GE Healthcare

ViewRay Technologies Inc.

Isoray Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi Ltd.

ALCEN (PMB)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

Panacea Medical Technologies

ProTom International CIVCO Radiotherapy Radiotherapy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.01 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

Breast cancer dominated the cancer type for radiotherapy treatments by 41% in 2023. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with over 287,850 new cases identified in the U.S. in 2023. This accounts for the national trend and represents a global one, with the breast cancer patient population making up 11,7% of all cancers. The U.S. government invests significant resources in treatment and research as witnessed by the USD1.1 billion dedicated to breast cancer research in 2023.

Radiotherapy is employed for the treatment of localized breast cancer due to its effectiveness. Moreover, it is less invasive compared to other options and allows for specific targeting of tumorous tissues without destroying the surrounding healthy cells. With more and more people surviving breast cancer worldwide, the demand for new radiotherapy solutions is actively growing and contributing to the prosperity of the market. Leading in the market are precision solutions such as proton therapy and image-guided radiotherapy that increase the effectiveness of treatment, reduce time and side effects, and are already widely used in treatment protocols.

Radiotherapy Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Application



Skin & Lip Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer Others

By End User



Hospitals Research Institutes and Ambulatory and Radiotherapy Centers

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Radiotherapy Market, Enquire Now@

Regional Insights

North America dominated the radiotherapy market and held a 45% share in 2023. This dominance is due to several reasons including the high prevalence of cancer, developed healthcare infrastructure, and significant government support. The National Institutes of Health in the U.S. projected that national spending on cancer care will be more than USD 246 billion in the year 2023. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been playing an important role in expediting the approvals of next-generation radiotherapy devices which further consolidates the dominance of North America in the global radiotherapy market.

With the increased focus through the government of Canada to invest more than CAD 500 million in 2023 for the advancements in radiotherapy along with the focus in the U.S., North America is unique due to the focus of early adoption of the latest radiotherapy technologies such as SBRT and proton therapy. In addition, North America has a more established network of systems and cancer treatment centers and consistent funding from the government, North America is likely to remain a dominant market for radiotherapy in the future.

Recent Developments



In October 2023, Accuray incorporated received approval for the Tomo C radiation therapy system from the Chinese National Medical Products Administration

In July 2023, IBA partnered with India-based Apollo Proton Cancer Centre In April 2022, Elekta and GE Healthcare agreed to provide hospitals with a comprehensive offering in imaging and treatment for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy.

Key Takeaways



By application, breast cancer leads the market. North America is the highest revenue-generating region due to its developed healthcare infrastructure and the associated support provided by the government.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Radiotherapy Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drug Volume: Type and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals. Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Radiotherapy Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Radiotherapy Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Radiotherapy Market Segmentation, by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Radiotherapy Market Outlook 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)