(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Scores busted over multiple charges across Afghanistan, Dec. 14, 2020. [Photo: MoIA/twitter]

AFGHANISTAN – Counter Narcotic of Afghanistan (CNPA) have arrested at least 11 suspects over drug trafficking charges across several provinces of the country, including capital city Kabul, said the of Interior Affairs in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, the suspects are apprehended in Kabul, Helmand, Parwan, Badakhshan and Samangan provinces.



“CNPA arrested 11 suspects over drug trafficking charges, after CNPA carried multiple operations in Kabul, Helmand, Parwan, Badakhshan & Samangan provinces,” said the MoIA in a tweet.

“CNPA seized 200 tablet-K pills, one AK-47 assault rifle & some amount of illicit drugs,” the tweet added.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Kabul city, the Afghan National Army (ANA) has arrested at least 15 people suspected of criminal activities across the city.

“ANP operations team has arrested 15 criminal suspects in Kabul City,” said the MoIA in a tweet.“ANP seized three pistols & one vehicle as well.”

This came at a time the country has tighten its security measure over growing number of armed robberies and kidnapping throughout Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram