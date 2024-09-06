Mediadonuts By Aleph Partners With Pinterest As Sales Representative In Key New Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership expands Pinterest's sales presence in key Asia markets

SINGAPORE, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MediaDonuts by Aleph is announcing a sales partnership that will expand Pinterest's digital advertising solutions to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea.

As a leading visual search and discovery platform with over half a billion global monthly active users*, Pinterest has become one of the top destinations for brands trying to reach customers looking to shop.

Matt Hogle, Vice President of Global SMB Sales at Pinterest, commented:“We're excited to expand Pinterest's ads business into seven new markets via our partnership with Aleph. For the first time, brands in these markets will be able to reach millions of Pinterest users who come to the platform with a passion for discovering new ideas and the commercial intent to bring those ideas to life.”

MediaDonuts is the newest member of the Aleph family of brands. Aleph and Pinterest recently announced an expansion of their partnership across 11 new markets in LATAM, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“We're delighted to expand our partnership with Pinterest to help advertisers connect with customers looking to be inspired and shop on the platform,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Managing Director at MediaDonuts by Aleph.“The ability to advertise on Pinterest in these markets will unlock a great opportunity for brands and retailers to reach new customers.”

*Pinterest Internal Data, Global analysis, Q2 2024

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products-all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

About MediaDonuts by Aleph

MediaDonuts by Aleph is a leading digital marketing performance and branding solutions platform company dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and the best-in-class solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Serving 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, MediaDonuts by Aleph specializes in world-class commercial partnerships with Pinterest, Samsung Ads, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, X, and takes pride in its proprietary ad-tech and app performance solutions. Backed by Aleph, the leading global powerhouse in digital advertising for emerging markets, MediaDonuts remains true to its mission of helping brands deliver impactful campaigns that drive growth.

