Beko AI Product Transformation Continues To Gain Momentum Boosting Efficiency, Personalizing Customer Experience And Respecting The Planet

Beko, a global leader in home appliances, has unveiled a series of innovative, new artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements across its range of Smart Home products. AI is now the driving force behind Beko's long term product strategy and vision, enabling the company to deliver home appliances that are smarter, hyper-personalized to meet modern consumer needs, and significantly more environmentally sustainable.

A surge in demand for smart home appliances has seen sales jump to over 16% in the EU in the first half of 2024. The newly unveiled Smart Home technology is part of Beko's mission to use AI to encourage and lead positive change in the industry and includes pioneering enhancements across its Adaptive Technologies, Autonomous Cooking, AI-powered Energy Management and Predictive Maintenance capabilities.

"AI is revolutionizing the way we interact with our homes, making our daily routines more intuitive and efficient," explained Hakan Bulgurlu, Beko's CEO. "At Beko, we're harnessing its power to innovate on appliances that learn, adapt, and anticipate our needs. From self-improving cooking to personalised adaptive washing and dynamic cooling algorithms, we are dedicated to transforming the home experience. By optimizing the use of resources and reducing our carbon footprint through smarter appliances, we aim to create a future where home living is seamless and sustainable. The advancements we're making in AI are key to our mission of delivering cutting-edge technologies that benefit our customers and respect the planet we all call home."

Beko devised an all-encompassing program to encourage the use of AI among internal and external stakeholders structured around three pillars: Talent and People, Products and Platforms, and Technology Infrastructure. As part of the program, Beko's newly unveiled AI-assisted product releases include:



Personalised washing that learns and adapts to the user:

Beko has unveiled its new AI-powered Adaptive CustomWash/CustomDry functionality that enables washing habits to be dynamically personalized and modified according to user preferences. Working alongside Beko's HomeWhiz application, CustomWash/CustomDry analyzes user inputs and learns washing habits using AI to create a premium customer experience. Test results for washing machines have revealed shorter cycles of up to 20% and improved washing performance by up to 25%*.

Optimal AI-assisted cooking experiences:

Beko brings AI-assisted camera technology to its Smart Home ovens, delivering a self-improving cooking experience for optimal results in the kitchen whatever the dish. With food recognition and cooking suggestions across more than 30 different food types, the new Beko Autonomous Cooking technology uses AI to finish cooking according to personalized browning levels. In conjunction with the Beko HomeWhiz application, timelapse videos enable users to monitor food in the oven remotely to ensure no culinary experience is left to chance.

AI-powered energy management:

HomeWhiz application

tracks energy and water consumption in connected devices,

helping reduce their environmental impact with personalised intelligent recommendations and energy saving modes. An AI powered cooling algorithm, CoolAdapt, dynamically adjusts to user habits and environmental conditions to maximise energy savings, achieving up to 20% energy efficiency compared to some of the conventional cooling methods**. AI predictive maintenance for smart home appliances:

Beko is proud to launch a new AI-driven Predictive Maintenance model that constantly monitors appliances to detect and alert users to possible errors well in advance. The model delivers vastly improved device uptime, improved customer satisfaction, reduced services costs, and a prolonged product lifecycle. Currently available for Beko Refrigerators and to be expanded to other product categories, it alerts users to potential issues days in advance of breakdown through the Beko HomeWhiz application.



Disclaimers:

*The reference program is the Cotton 400 Intense and the result is based on testing of the 7178557200-model number under standard conditions. Results may vary in actual scenarios. / The reference program is the Cotton 300 Fast and the result is based on testing of the 7178557200-model number under standard conditions. These results are obtained by comparing the scenario where the consumer does not benefit from the CustomWash/CustomDry feature with the scenario where they benefit. Results may vary in actual scenarios.

**Based on the test results with

combi type 83 cm cabinet, the comparison of energy use at factory-set temperatures has been conducted with and without the application of AI technology. Please note that actual results may vary based on usage conditions and personal habits. Please be advised that the highlighted energy efficiency results are obtained by comparing the same product model without the CoolAdapt feature activated.

About Beko:

Beko has 55,000 employees throughout the world with its global operations through its subsidiaries in 58 countries and 45 production facilities in 13 countries (i.e. Türkiye, UK, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand and China). Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 8 billion Euros in 2023. Beko's 31 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. For the 5th consecutive year, the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 27 October 2023)

in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment was achieved.** Beko's vision is "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide."

1. Based on production volumes in 2023, the combined share of Whirlpool's European major domestic appliance business and Beko's major domestic appliance, consumer electronics, air conditioning and small domestic appliance businesses. Please see Euromonitor Passport Trade Statistics for details.

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.



