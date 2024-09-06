Women-Led Startups To Put India On Global Map: Dr Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Women-led startups will place India on the global map in years to come, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said on Friday.

Emphasising India's roadmap to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047 with startups playing a crucial role in the journey, Dr Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out the vision of Indian startups leading the global innovation race, with women-led businesses at the forefront across sectors.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating eight new NIDHI Inclusive Business Incubators (NIDHI–iTBI) across the country, along with a new DST-NIDHI website at IIT Delhi, the minister said that the incubator programme is playing a pivotal role in strengthening the startup ecosystem.

“Celebration of eight years of the NIDHI underscores Prime Minister Modi's commitment to empower women entrepreneurs and extend financial inclusion,” said Dr Singh.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), NIDHI is a three-year initiative for educational institutions who are likely to foster innovation and entrepreneurship culture among the students, faculties, entrepreneurs, and nearby communities.

The initiative is designed to empower innovators, largely from tier 2 and 3 cities, and provide targeted assistance to startups at critical stages of growth.

“The NIDHI initiative was in response to a critical need identified within India's innovation ecosystem to bridge the gap between our academic institutions and industry,” said the minister. NIDHI ensures that intellectual pursuits do not remain confined to laboratories but reach the market, making impactful changes.

Dr Singh directed all innovators to work together and make a tangible contribution to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.