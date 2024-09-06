Video: Salman Khan Shoots For Bigg Boss 18 Promo Despite Two Broken Ribs; Here's What He Said (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan confirmed that he had two broken ribs. The was besieged by cameras last night when he returned from the Bigg Boss 18 promotional shoot. He advised them to be cautious near him because of his rib injury. Salman's attendance at an event last month sparked fears about his health, with some claiming that he his ribs during a shoot.

Salman Khan has disclosed that he has two broken ribs. After shooting the Bigg Boss 18 commercial last night, he told the paparazzi about his ailment. The looked great in a black suit, blue shirt, and matching shoes.

Since being host of Bigg Boss Season 4, Salman Khan and the program have become inseparable. With his spontaneity, distinct presenting abilities, charm, and humour, the actor drew a large audience to the show, making him the most popular presenter on television. However, this time, it was claimed that Salman may stand down from hosting to focus on his health. Speculation only grew after the star was seen labouring in discomfort during a Mumbai function.

Now that the actor has been announced to host Bigg Boss 18, fans have every reason to cheer. The producers have reportedly approached many well-known names for the upcoming season, including Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Arya, Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mansi Srivastava, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Salman Khan is presently working on his next film, Sikandar, which will also include Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. The film will depict their first on-screen coupling. Sikandar also marks AR Murugadoss' much-awaited comeback to Hindi film after an eight-year absence since Akira (2016).

This film also reunites Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously collaborated on blockbusters like as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.