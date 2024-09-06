Single-Cell Analysis Market Is Projected To Reach USD 14.8 Billion, Advancing A 13.9% CAGR By 2034: Analysis By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the main factors driving the size of the global single-cell analysis is the rise in cancer prevalence.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-cell analysis market ( 단일 세포 분석 시장 ) was projected to attain US$ 3.4 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to garner a 13.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is likely to attain US$ 14.8 billion .

To understand the fundamental concepts of molecular biology, single-cell analysis devices-also known as single-cell profiling devices-are employed. In multi-omics-based therapeutic research and development efforts, including proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and genomes, there is an increasing need for single-cell analysis.

Since single-cell amplification, microfluidics, high throughput assays, effective cell sorting and tagging, and sequencing are made possible by the latest developments, individual cell analysis is essential to understanding advances in drug development and disease diagnosis.

Key Findings of the Market Report



In order to detect differential gene expression and track the growth of tumors, single-cell RNA sequencing methods are utilized in cancer research to examine complex tissues at the single-cell level and prevent future cellular deterioration.

Accurate treatment planning is made possible by the important protein-level data provided by single-cell proteomic analysis of circulating tumor cells.

This information is useful in determining the malignancy of the tumor and the activation of signaling pathways. New developments in single-cell sequencing technology include analytical algorithms and cDNA library preparation.

Market Trends for Single-cell Analysis



Single-cell analysis has been the subject of much research due to the early diagnosis of chronic illnesses and the growing awareness of the significance of precision medicine. Amgen and Generate Biomedicines formed a partnership in January 2022 with the goal of finding and developing protein therapies for various modalities, with an initial investment of US$ 1.9 billion.

Bruker Company Canopy Biosciences launched assay kits for ChipCytometry in December of 2021. To improve user experience using ChipCytometry, these kits are utilized to quantitatively image thousands of selected protein biomarkers simultaneously on a single tissue segment at single-cell spatial resolution. As of March 2021, there were around 23,358 active clinical studies in the field of cancer, according to clinicaltrials.gov. The single-cell analysis market is, therefore, being boosted by a rise in R&D efforts related to cancer research.

Global Market for Single-cell Analysis: Regional Outlook



North America held the highest portion of the global landscape in 2023, according to a recent single-cell analysis market report. For the duration of the forecast period, the area is expected to continue to dominate. Growth in single-cell omics technology and an increase in cancer incidence are driving North America market statistics. Given the rise in cancer cases in the region over the past few years, Asia Pacific's single-cell analysis market share has been growing quickly. Significant infrastructural advancements in the healthcare sector are also encouraging market growth in the area.

Global Single-Cell Analysis Market: Key Players

Companies involved in the global single-cell analysis market are concentrating on the introduction of new products in order to get a competitive advantage. For example, the PlexWell Single Cell Rapid Kit was introduced by SeqWell Inc. in February 2021 and is useful for single-cell RNA sequencing and NGS library preparation.

Prominent firms are focusing on inorganic expansion as a means of increasing their worldwide presence. For example, in order to expand its market share outside of the United States, SeqWell Inc. and CELLINK AB partnered to commercialize their products in February 2021. The following companies are well-known participants in the global single-cell analysis market:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

WaferGen Bio-systems

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Standard BioTools Inc.

Eppendorf

QIAGEN N.V.

NewGEN Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc. 10x Genomics

Key developments by the players in this market are:



10x Genomics announced in April 2022 the commercial feasibility of two new products aimed at streamlining the sample preparation process and increasing the number of people using its Chromium platform for single-cell analysis. Mission Bio Inc. unveiled the Tapestri solution for solid tumor research in March 2022. This end-to-end workflow for single-cell DNA sequencing includes an improved single-cell copy number variation (CNV) bioinformatics analysis tool, pre-designed research panels for glioblastoma multiforme and breast cancer, and a nuclei separation prep technique.

Global Single-cell Analysis Market (سوق تحليل الخلية الواحدة) Segmentation

Product

Instruments



Cell Counters

Spectrophotometers

Sequencers

Imaging Systems

Cytometers

PCR Others

Consumables



Reagents & Kits

Micropipettes & Microplates Others

End User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories Others

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

