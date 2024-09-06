(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card in Mexico is expected to grow by 9.9% on annual basis to reach US$3.8 billion in 2024.

The gift card industry in Mexico will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% during 2024-2028. Mexico's gift card market is forecast to increase from US$3.5 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.5 billion by 2028.

The gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast. Companies Featured:

Wal-Mart Stores

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV Home Depot Inc Report Scope Total Spend on Gifts in Mexico

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments) By Retail Sectors (7 Segments) Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Mexico

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased Number of Cards Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Mexico

Retail Consumer Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise) Digital Gift Card Market Size in Mexico

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion By Company Size Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Mexico

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other Value by Purchase Channel Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Mexico

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level Gift Card Buyer by Gender Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Mexico

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming Other Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Travel Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales Sales Uplift Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV Home Depot Inc, The Reasons to buy

Comprehensive comprehension of the dynamics of the gift card and incentive card markets: Recognise the opportunities in the market, the main drivers and trends, and the five-year projection for gift and incentive cards in Mexico.

Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in Mexico: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value. Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Mexico



Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Mexico Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2019-2028

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category, 2019-2028

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category, 2019-2028

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

3 Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2019-2028

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category, 2019-2028

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category, 2019-2028

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

4 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2019-2028

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category, 2019-2028

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category, 2019-2028

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

5 Mexico Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2019-2028

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2019-2028

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2019-2028

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

6 Mexico Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2019-2028

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2019-2028

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2019-2028

6.7 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size, 2019-2028

6.8 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.9 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.1 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis, 2019-2028

7 Mexico Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender, 2023

7.2 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender, 2023

7.3 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour, 2023

7.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type, 2023

8 Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

8.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

8.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2019-2028

8.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

8.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

9 Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2019-2028

9.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

9.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

9.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

10 Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2019-2028

10.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2019-2028

10.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2019-2028

10.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2019-2028

10.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2019-2028

11 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

11.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

11.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2019-2028

11.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

11.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

12 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2019-2028

12.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

12.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

12.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

13 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2019-2028

13.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2019-2028

13.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2019-2028

13.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2019-2028

14 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size, 2019-2028

14.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

14.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

14.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

15 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

15.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

15.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

15.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2019-2028

16 Mexico Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

16.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2021-2028

16.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2021-2028

16.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2021-2028

16.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2021-2028

17 Mexico Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

17.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

17.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

17.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2023

18 Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

18.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

19 Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

19.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector, 2019-2028

20 Mexico Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers, 2023

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Mexican Gift Card and Incentive Card Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900