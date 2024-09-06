Weekly Recap: 10 Finance Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the separation of

Topgolf Callaway Brands, an August jobs report and updates from PayPal.

The separation will create a leading golf equipment and active lifestyle company with strong free cash flow and the category leading, high-growth, pure-play venue-based golf entertainment business."The job market's downward drift brought us to slower-than-normal hiring after two years of outsized growth," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "The next indicator to watch is wage growth, which is stabilizing after a dramatic post-pandemic slowdown."Now, customers have access to rich rewards, stackable cash back offers in the PayPal app, and more personalized ways to manage their spending – all with the safety and security PayPal is known for and the peace of mind they're getting more money back in their pockets.The alliance will enable community and regional financial institutions to offer enhanced payments to SMBs and capture deposits.FP Markets further cemented its position as one of the industry's global leaders, claiming two prestigious awards at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit - 'Best Forex Spreads APAC' and 'Best Trading Experience APAC.'GFF 2024 featured over 1000 speakers from 70 countries, more than 350 sessions, over 60 product launches, more than 300 exhibitors, and attracted 100,000 footfalls over the three days."Given the growth trends in the Southeast, Florida is the perfect next step for Synergos as we bring our business model to construction markets that value predictability and genuine builder-trade partnerships," said Rich Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer at Synergos Companies.Designed to equip young individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving global landscape, the partnership will pioneer a series of free online courses focused on the circular economy.HCSC is now offering an alternative health plan that streamlines the member experience and encourages people to choose providers who have demonstrated high-quality, cost-effective health outcomes.This landmark event, co-hosted in partnership with the National Alliance for Black Business and its co-founders, focused on enhancing economic partnerships and collaboration between Black American businesses and the African continent, with a particular emphasis on Liberia.

