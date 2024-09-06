Halsey Says She Was Obsessed With Making Doll Houses Amid Health Crisis

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Popstar Halsey shared that she became obsessed with making doll houses when she was at home suffering from Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns revealed she used her time to focus on a new hobby - building tiny furniture from scratch and even making her own wallpaper.

"It was something I could do inside, and it was something I could do that was creative, and it was something quiet that I could do when my son was asleep. I couldn't go out, obviously, I couldn't drink, I couldn't be in a social environment,” She told Paper magazine, reports co.

"I was home a lot, and I just heard about doll housing, and I loved it."

Halsey said the hobby also helped with some of her symptoms, adding: "It was also great for me, because I had a really hard time with my motor function. My fine motor skills were not great."

"When I was sick, I couldn't even open an envelope, or peel a sticker off a thing; it required me to be focused and meticulous with my fine motor action, which I really wanted to retain.

Halsey said that she wanted to be able to play the piano and guitar.

"I knew if I started playing music again, I wanted to be able to play piano and guitar. I couldn't practice either while my kid was asleep at night, so I was doing doll housing, and I just got so obsessed with it. I started building furniture from scratch, and then making my own wallpaper."

She said that her hobby helped her focus on "beautiful tiny things" .

Halsey added: "I just felt really ugly the whole time I was sick. I could not look at myself. I didn't look in a mirror, unless I was putting a contact lens in my eye, for months. I was just unrecognisable. I didn't like looking at myself."

"It was horrific, and it would spin me out, and just sitting there and playing with these beautiful tiny things was so much nicer."