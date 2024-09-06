Stellantis Boosts Production In Argentina With A Global Vision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Stellantis is investing in Argentina to develop a new line of and components, including a engine.



This development centers in Córdoba, where they currently produce the Cronos model. The focus is clear: these vehicles are designed not just for local use but significantly for export across South America.



The company's strategy involves integrating Sudamericana, a recently acquired local parts manufacturer, to streamline its within the region.



Despite the uncertain economic climate in Argentina, Stellantis is looking ahead, investing with a long-term perspective that reflects resilience and commitment to growth.



Highlighting the broader strategy, Stellantis has committed substantial funds across South America.







In Brazil, the initiative includes the production of hybrid cars that run on ethanol, marking a step towards sustainable automotive solutions.



Globally, Carlos Tavares, Stellantis' president, has pledged a major investment in the region: R$30 billion in Brazil and about R$2 billion in Argentina from 2025 to 2030.



This move is part of a larger investment of R$126.1 billion in the automotive sector this decade. It underscores Stellantis' ambitious plans for growth and innovation.



These investments highlight Stellantis' strategy to boost manufacturing and strengthen its role in the South American export market.



In short, the company aims to meet growing regional demands and contribute to the future of the automotive industry.

