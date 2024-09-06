GOOD News For Apple Users! You May Buy Iphone 16 Series From Apple Stores From THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is expected to launch its 16 series on September 9th. The series will include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The expected release date for the phones is September 20th.

Apple is getting ready to make its much-awaited iPhone 16 range official on September 9 at a special event. Four new models from the tech giant are anticipated to be released: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Months have passed since the price, features, and specifications of the phone were leaked, but now the expected release date is circulating online.

A tip from macrumors suggests that Apple could be preparing to release the iPhone 16 variants on September 20 in Apple Stores. Apple is also anticipated to unveil the new AirPods 4 and its most recent smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 10, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3. It is unknown if the items will be available.

The information was released online hours after suspected Apple phone pricing were discovered.

iPhone 16 series: Expected Price

The iPhone 16 model is anticipated to start at $799 (about Rs 66,300), according to Apple Hub, while the iPhone 16 Plus model may start at $899 (around Rs 74,600).

Regarding the Pro variants, the base pricing of the iPhone 16 Pro is estimated to be $1,099 (about Rs 91,200), while the price of the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max is estimated to be $1,199 (around Rs 99,500).

All about Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event

"It's Glowtime," Apple's launch event for the iPhone 16 series, will be live webcast beginning at 10:30 p.m. in India.

A primary focus of this event is probably going to be the AI features that will be included into the phones, aside from the anticipated design improvements in the iPhone 16 series and CPUs.

The iOS 18 operating system, which was unveiled in June of this year, will power the iPhones and include a slew of new artificial intelligence technologies that may be released in the upcoming year.

The A18 Bionic chipset may power the normal iPhone models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the A18 Pro processor may power the Pro variants, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.