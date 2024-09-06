Vietnam Solidifies Its Position As A Major Rice Exporter With Record Figures And Continued Growth Anticipated Through 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Rice Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world's leading rice exporters include India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan. In recent years, Vietnam has emerged as a significant rice exporter, supported by its abundant paddy fields and favorable policies, leading to a steady increase in its rice exports.

In Vietnam, rice is one of the main agricultural products and a vital export commodity. Vietnam benefits from a climate well-suited for rice cultivation and vast paddy fields, primarily located in the Mekong Delta region. Vietnamese rice is known for its specialty varieties such as aromatic rice (especially ST25 rice) and glutinous rice, which have unique flavors and textures. In recent years, through improved cultivation techniques and market development, Vietnam has significantly increased its rice production and export volumes.

The publisher data indicates that in 2023, Vietnam's rice production reached 43.5 million tons, a 1.9% increase compared to the previous year. The rice output not only satisfies domestic demand and feedstock processing requirements but also allows for significant exports.

In 2023, Vietnam set a record by exporting 8.3 million tons of rice, with a total export value of USD 4.78 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 38.4%. In 2024, the rice planting area in Vietnam reached 7.1 million hectares, with the agricultural sector aiming to increase land productivity and maintain rice production at 43-43.5 million tons. The demand for Vietnamese rice in the international market has continued to grow in 2024, with cumulative export value exceeding USD 2.6 billion from January to May.

According to the publisher, from 2021 to 2024, the primary destinations for Vietnamese rice were the Philippines, Singapore, China, etc. Key companies importing rice from Vietnam include Perum Bulog, Louis Dreyfus Company Asia and Alimport, Empresa Comercializadora de Alimentos. Many international distributors also have subsidiaries in Vietnam that handle rice exports. Major exporters of Vietnamese rice include Vinafood, Thanh Tin Co Ltd and Intimex Group.

Overall, as a globally significant food crop, the market demand for rice remains stable and continues to grow. With the increasing global population and changes in dietary structures, rice production and exports have become increasingly important in international trade. Vietnam, as a major rice producer and exporter, continues to enhance its competitiveness in the global market by optimizing cultivation and processing technologies and improving product quality. The publisher expects the export volume of Vietnamese rice to maintain a growth trend in the coming years.

Topics covered:

The Export Volume and Value of Rice in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Rice in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Rice in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Rice in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Rice in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Export Price of Rice in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Rice and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Rice in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Rice in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Rice in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Rice Export Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Rice in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 8466 Thousand Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2033 10118 Thousand Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Vietnam



Geography of Vietnam

Economic Condition of Vietnam

Demographics of Vietnam

Domestic Market of Vietnam Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Rice Export Market

Analysis of Rice Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)



Export Scale of Rice in Vietnam



Export Value of Rice in Vietnam



Export Prices of Rice in Vietnam



Export Volume of Rice in Vietnam

Export Dependency of Rice in Vietnam Major Destination for Rice Exports in Vietnam

Analysis of Major Destination for Rice Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)



Philippines

Singapore

China

Ghana

Malaysia Indonesia

Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Rice in Vietnam (2021-2024)



Perum Bulog

Louis Dreyfus Company Asia Pte Ltd. Alimport

Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Rice in Vietnam (2021-2024)



Vinafood

Thanh Tin Co Ltd. Intimex Group

Monthly Analysis of Rice Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024



Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

Key Factors Affecting Rice Exports in Vietnam



Policy

Economic Technology

Forecast for the Export of Rice in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Vietnamese Rice Export Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900