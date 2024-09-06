The BANK Of Greenland Has Issued DKK 40 Million In Tier 2 Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Referring to company announcement no. 11/2024 dated 5 September, it is announced that as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The of Greenland has issued DKK 40 million in Tier 2 capital.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030540398 and with effect from 12 September 2024. The Tier 2 capital has a maturity of ten years with a possibility to call after five years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month Cibor rate plus 325 basis points.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

