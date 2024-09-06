The BANK Of Greenland Has Issued DKK 40 Million In Tier 2 Capital
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Referring to company announcement no. 11/2024 dated 5 September, it is announced that as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The bank of Greenland has issued DKK 40 million in Tier 2 capital.
The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030540398 and with effect from 12 September 2024. The Tier 2 capital has a maturity of ten years with a possibility to call after five years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month Cibor rate plus 325 basis points.
Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802 / mail: ...
Attachment
MENAFN06092024004107003653ID1108644130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.