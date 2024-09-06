عربي


Italy-Azerbaijan University Is Great Example Of Diversification Of Our Cooperation: President

9/6/2024 6:09:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Italy-Azerbaijan University, which has already started functioning, is a great example of the diversification of our cooperation,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the session titled“Azerbaijan's role in the new geopolitical environment” at the International Cernobbio Forum.

The head of state pointed out that five leading Italian universities have created this joint venture with Azerbaijan's ADA University, which will be instrumental in future cooperation.

“The students who are already studying and those who will study there will naturally be connected to Italy. They will know the Italian language, they will know better Italian culture and the great historical heritage of the Italian people,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

AzerNews

