Italy-Azerbaijan University Is Great Example Of Diversification Of Our Cooperation: President
“The Italy-Azerbaijan University, which has already started
functioning, is a great example of the diversification of our
cooperation,” Azernews reports, citing President
Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the session titled“Azerbaijan's role
in the new geopolitical environment” at the International Cernobbio
Forum.
The head of state pointed out that five leading Italian
universities have created this joint venture with Azerbaijan's ADA
University, which will be instrumental in future cooperation.
“The students who are already studying and those who will study
there will naturally be connected to Italy. They will know the
Italian language, they will know better Italian culture and the
great historical heritage of the Italian people,” the Azerbaijani
leader added.
