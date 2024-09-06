عربي


Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall On South China's Hainan: State Media

9/6/2024 6:02:36 AM

Beijing: Super Typhoon Yagi made landfall on southern China's Hainan island on Friday afternoon, bringing windspeeds exceeding 234 kilometres (145 miles) per hour, state media said.
"The typhoon, packing winds exceeding 234 km per hour, hit the coast of Wengtian Township in Wenchang City at 4:20 pm," state news agency Xinhua said.

