Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall On South China's Hainan: State Media

Beijing: Super Typhoon Yagi made landfall on southern China's Hainan island on Friday afternoon, bringing windspeeds exceeding 234 kilometres (145 miles) per hour, state said. "The typhoon, packing winds exceeding 234 km per hour, hit the coast of Wengtian Township in Wenchang City at 4:20 pm," state news agency Xinhua said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.