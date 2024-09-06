Enemy Attacked Kherson Region From Air In Morning, Destroyed Kindergarten

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of September 6, the Russian carried out an air strike on four settlements in the Kherson region, and a kindergarten building was destroyed.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, the forces attacked Kherson region from the air. Four settlements of the region came under attack,” he said in a statement.

In one of the villages of the Beryslav community, two guided bombs hit a kindergarten. The building was seriously damaged, Prokudin noted.

According to him, the indestructibility point, a bus and surrounding buildings were also damaged.

Local residents were not injured, the head of the regional state administration noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four people were wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes yesterday, September 5.