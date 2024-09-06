President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Session On“Azerbaijan's Role In The New Geopolitical Environment” At International Cernobbio Forum

( MENAFN - AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is addressing the Role of Azerbaijan in the New Geopolitical Landscape session within the Intelligence on the World, Europe, and Italy Forum in the city of Cernobbio, Azernews reports.

