Union Coop Announces Price Reductions On 600 Products

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE:

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, has announced that the cooperative will launch 8 promotional campaigns throughout September, offering discounts of up to 70%. This initiative also includes the continuation of ongoing campaigns with reduced and fixed prices across a wide range of selected products, both food and non-food items.

Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted that the cooperative began its September promotions from the very first day of the month. These campaigns involve price reductions on 600 popular consumer products, aligning with Union Coop's strategic goals and its ongoing commitment to community initiatives aimed at enhancing shopper satisfaction by providing high-quality products at competitive prices.

The cooperative follows a meticulously planned marketing strategy to ensure customer delight. Dr. Al Bastaki emphasized that the presence of consumers from various nationalities necessitates a diverse range of promotional campaigns to cater to different tastes, needs, and preferences.

The promotions include a selection of vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meats, sweets, spices, rice, oil, and other products.

Additionally, Union Coop has made all promotional offers available for order through its smart store/ App as well. This initiative is part of Union Coop's commitment to providing various shopping options and ensuring an exceptional shopping experience. The online store features unique services and benefits designed to enhance the shopping experience for its customers.