Afghanistan Is Not Responsible For Pakistan's Insecurity: Fazl-Ur-Rehman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has stated that insecurity in Pakistan should not be blamed on Afghanistan.

He has advocated for using solutions rather than military force to address terrorism.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized that Afghanistan should not be held responsible for the security situation in Pakistan. His comments come in response to claims by General Sharif Chaudhry, the spokesperson for the Pakistani Army, who alleged that an increasing number of Afghan citizens are joining Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

This assertion has added to the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially in light of the recent forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. The situation is becoming increasingly strained as both nations grapple with security and humanitarian issues.

The ongoing tensions are exacerbated by the dire situation in Afghanistan, where the humanitarian crisis has reached alarming levels. With the Taliban's resurgence and the collapse of basic services, many Afghans are facing severe hardships, which are further complicated by their forced expulsion from neighbouring Pakistan.

The international community's response to these issues will be crucial in managing the escalating tensions and addressing the humanitarian needs of Afghan refugees. Diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid will be essential in alleviating the crisis and fostering better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram