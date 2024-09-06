Onam 2024: 8 flowers to make Pookalam THIS Onam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, is celebrated with vibrant Pookalams-beautiful floral designs made with an array of colorful flowers. Each flower chosen for a Pookalam holds cultural and aesthetic significance, contributing to the intricate patterns that adorn homes during the festivities

Onam Pookalams are colorful floral arrangements symbolizing the spirit of Kerala's harvest festival. Using a variety of flowers, these vibrant designs bring life to celebrations

Thumba is a white, tiny flower that is commonly used as the first layer in a Pookalam. Its pristine color symbolizes purity, adding a delicate contrast to the more colorful flowers

Kakka Poovu comes in clusters of small flowers, adding a vibrant touch to the Pookalam. The shades of red, orange, and yellow create a stunning visual effect

Thetti Poovu, often found in red, pink, or orange, is a significant flower used in Onam Pookalams. Its bold color enhances the central portions of the floral rangoli

Shankupushpam's deep blue color brings a rich contrast to the Pookalam. Known for its distinctive hue, it adds a unique beauty to floral arrangements

Chemparathy or Hibiscus is a popular flower used in the middle layers of a Pookalam for its large size and bold red color

Also known as Plumeria, these brigh happy yellow colours make the pookalam attractive

Jamanthi comes in multiple colors like yellow, white, and red. Its abundance of petals and availability makes it a favorite choice

Mukkutti, a yellow flower, is often used in the outer layers of a Pookalam. Its bright yellow adds a sunny touch, symbolizing prosperity and happiness