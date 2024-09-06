Sreeleela Rejects GOAT Star Vijay's Movie Offer: Did Telugu Actress Make The Right Decision? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite the mixed bag of success and failure in her recent films, Sreeleela's career moves continue to generate significant buzz in the industry.



Tollywood's young beauty Sreeleela has been going through a rough patch lately. Although she has been busy with multiple projects, none of them seem to be working in her favor. However, her demand remains unaffected, thanks to her stunning looks and exceptional dancing skills.

Impressed by her dance moves, several heroes have approached her for special dance numbers in their films. However, Sreeleela has been hesitant to accept these offers, believing that venturing into that territory might not be beneficial for her career at this stage.



Recently, the actress received an offer to sing a special song in Vijay's latest film, Leo. Considering Vijay's star power, she initially showed interest but later decided to decline the offer. The song was eventually filmed with Trisha. However, after witnessing Trisha and Vijay's performance in the film, many believe that Sreeleela made the right decision by opting out.



Social media is abuzz with comments praising Sreeleela for not giving in to the temptation of working with Vijay and for prioritizing her career trajectory. While she is undoubtedly capable of delivering electrifying dance performances alongside Vijay, the question remains whether it would have been a strategic move for her career. Sreeleela is on the verge of establishing herself as a leading lady in Tamil cinema, with potential offers from top-tier actors.

A misstep at this juncture could jeopardize her chances. On the other hand, Trisha, being an established name in the Tamil industry and having previously worked with Vijay, doesn't face the same risk.

However, there's no denying that collaborating with Vijay would have significantly boosted Sreeleela's visibility and potentially opened doors for more dance number offers from the Tamil film industry. She has already showcased her exceptional dancing prowess in films like 'Guntur Kaaram' and 'Dhamaka.'

Currently, Sreeleela is inundated with film offers and has been working tirelessly, even juggling three shifts a day for several months.

Looking back at Sreeleela's career, last year saw her starring in films like 'Skanda,' 'Adikeshava,' and 'Extra Ordinary Man,' all of which failed to impress the audience. Her recent release, 'Guntur Kaaram,' also received mixed reviews initially.

However, the film's box office collections have been promising. Sreeleela has also signed a film opposite the 'Rowdy' hero, Vijay Deverakonda, although the project is yet to commence.



Additionally, she is set to play the female lead in Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh.' However, the shooting for this film has been put on hold to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.

