Implementing Amendment To Liquidity Provider Mechanism In QSE Will Enhance Presence Of Foreign Portfolios

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) ended the current week's trading with an increase of 1.18 percent, gaining 12.28 points to its balance, thus increasing to 10,323.32 points compared to last week's closing.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), analyst Tamer Hassan said that QSE's application of the liquidity provider activity during the current week positively impacted the in terms of activity and the rise of most sectors on the QSE.

On Sunday, QSE announced the start of implementing the new amendments to the liquidity provider activity regarding the standards for evaluating the performance of liquidity providers. QSE indicated that implementing the new amendments and standards in the standardized contracts approved for this activity will be subject to semi-annual review to ensure their conformity with market needs and international best practices and to enhance the competitiveness of the Qatari market.

The financial analyst added that the new amendments to the liquidity provider activity will give priority to investors in executing transactions and reduce their costs, in addition to providing more depth in the orWder books. He noted that these new amendments to the liquidity provider mechanism will enhance the presence of foreign portfolios in the Qatari market and focus on it more.

This week's rise in the QSE general index was supported by the growth of most sectors, led by banks and financial services by 1.51 percent, communications by 1.14 percent, the real estate sector by 1.20 percent, industry by 0.94 percent, the services and consumer goods sector by 0.56 percent, and insurance by 0.23 percent, while only the transportation sector declined by 0.55 percent.