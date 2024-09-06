Moci Honours Entities Part Of Price Reduction Initiatives In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced yesterday the organising of a ceremony that honoured all the entities that participated in the initiatives to support the reduction of prices for consumer goods. These goods included sheep meat during the holy month of Ramadan, and sacrificial animals during Eid Al Adha celebrations, launched by the ministry in 2024.

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretaries of the ministry, as well as several officials and company owners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Mohammed Mubarak Al Amri, Director of the Department of Specialized Licensing and Market Monitoring at the ministry, praised the efforts made by those responsible for the Ramadan and Eid Al Adha initiatives, highlighting their vital role in supporting and encouraging local production and enhancing the availability of consumer goods.

He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the public and private entities participating in these initiatives, acknowledging their commitment to“social responsibility.”

He emphasised that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will continue to support and encourage initiatives aimed at benefiting Qatari society. Furthermore, he noted the important role these initiatives play in fostering cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors for the benefit of consumers, urging individuals and companies to participate in such initiatives in the future.

The ceremony also included a visual presentation that explained the nature and objectives of the initiatives. During the event, the participating entities were honoured as a token of the ministry's appreciation for their outstanding contributions to the success of these initiatives, which was the result of combined and coordinated efforts.

It is worth mentioning that these initiatives contributed to stabilizing the prices of essential consumer goods during the holy month of Ramadan and ensured the full availability of red meat during the entire holy month and Eid Al-Adha.