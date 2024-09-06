Reopening Of CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair And Salon De TIME
(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Reopening of CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME
HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the tropical cyclone
warning will be lowered to No 3 at 12:40pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair
and Salon de TIME will reopen at 2:40pm.
The fairs' opening hours will be extended to 7:30pm today and 7pm tomorrow (7 September), respectively, to facilitate more business connections.
Both CENTRESTAGE and Salon de TIME are also open to the public.
In addition to the physical fairs, HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ hybrid platform will enable exhibitors and buyers for the Watch & Clock Fairâ€ ̄ and Salon de TIMEâ€ ̄to enjoy extended business discussions via its Click2Match business matching service until 14 September.
Websites:
CENTRESTAGE:
CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration:
Fashion Hong Kong:
Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC):
Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair:
Salon de TIME:
About HKTDC
Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With over 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit:
