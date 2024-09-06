(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Reopening of CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME



HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the tropical cyclone

warning will be lowered to No 3 at 12:40pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair

and Salon de TIME will reopen at 2:40pm.

The fairs' opening hours will be extended to 7:30pm today and 7pm tomorrow (7 September), respectively, to facilitate more business connections.

Both CENTRESTAGE and Salon de TIME are also open to the public.

In addition to the physical fairs, HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ hybrid platform will enable exhibitors and buyers for the Watch & Clock Fairâ€ ̄ and Salon de TIMEâ€ ̄to enjoy extended business discussions via its Click2Match business matching service until 14 September.

