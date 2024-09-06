EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ATOSS Software SE: Private Placement of ATOSS Software Shares by AOB Invest and General Atlantic intended to Strengthen the Free Float and Liquidity of the Stock Successfully Completed

ATOSS Software SE ('ATOSS Software') has been informed by its two largest shareholders AOB Invest GmbH ('AOB Invest'), a company owned by Andreas Obereder, the CEO and Founder of ATOSS Software, and General Atlantic Chronos GmbH ('General Atlantic'), that the announced private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors has been successfully completed, during which each party sold 541,667 shares in ATOSS Software at a placement price of €120.00 per share, amounting to a total of 1,083,334 shares (representing approximately 6.81% of ATOSS Software's share capital) and a total placement volume of c. €130 million (the“Placement”).

In connection with the Placement, AOB Invest and General Atlantic will settle the forward purchase and sale agreement entered between the two parties on June 30, 2023, in which c. 5% of the shares in ATOSS Software will be transferred from AOB Invest to General Atlantic at a pre-agreed price (the“Forward Purchase and Sale Agreement”). General Atlantic primarily intends to use the net proceeds from the Placement to finance the settlement of the Forward Purchase and Sale Agreement.

AOB Invest remains the largest shareholder in ATOSS Software with shareholdings of c. 21.59% (previously 30.000028%) and General Atlantic increases its position to c. 21.58% (previously 19.99%). The Placement will increase the free float and thus likely benefit liquidity of the ATOSS Software stock as well as broaden the institutional investor base.

AOB Invest and General Atlantic have agreed to a 180-day lock-up period. Both parties will also stay committed to the 4-year lock-up, entered into in June 2023, prohibiting each party to dispose the majority of their shareholding without the consent of the other party, underlining the long-term commitment to ATOSS Software.



