Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis stock exchange Growth market with effect from market open today, 6 September 2024:
06-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Flex Labs Inc
Common Shares
Symbol: FLEX
ISIN: CA33939R1073
