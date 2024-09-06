عربي


RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


9/6/2024 4:16:15 AM

Auction date 2024-09-06
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 2000 +/- 2000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,750
Volume sold, SEK mln 2,000
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 1,705 %
Lowest yield 1,697 %
Highest accepted yield 1,712 %
% accepted at highest yield 29.17

Auction date 2024-09-06
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,750
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 6
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 1,782 %
Lowest yield 1,782 %
Highest accepted yield 1,782 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



