Why Is Apple Likely To Ditch Fine Woven Cases? What's Next For Iphone Accessories?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is getting ready for the most exciting event of the year, which is the highly anticipated unveiling of the 16 series, next week. Apple is probably going to release the latest generation of AirPods and Apple Watch, together with its accessories, in addition to the flagship phones. Fans are thrilled about the new goods, but Apple is also expected to declare that FineWoven attachments, which it debuted last year, will no longer be available.

Apple reportedly plans to replace FineWoven with a new material-albeit one that isn't leather-because of persistent worries about the material's quality and longevity. It's interesting to note that Apple debuted the FineWoven material alongside the iPhone 15 series in September 2023. As part of its effort to provide accessories made of materials other than leather, Apple created FineWoven.

FineWoven accessories included AirTag holders, MagSafe wallets, and iPhone covers. As a "luxurious and durable microtwill" fabric, FineWoven was advertised. With its smooth and nearly slippery texture, Apple was hoping that environmentally minded customers would love it. However, the response to Apple's eco-friendly fabric has been everything but kind, even with all the environmental claims.

FineWoven has faced harsh criticism for its lack of durability ever since it launched. Important problems have been brought to light by users, such as the material's tendency to gather stains, scratches, and grime. The material was thought to be less luxurious than the leather range it replaced, and worries regarding its calibre did not at all make up for the expensive cost. Apple charged $35 for AirTag holders, $99 for watch bands, and $59 for iPhone covers.

With FineWoven soon to be discontinued, it's unclear what material Apple will employ going forward. Although the nature of the new material has not yet been revealed by the reports, conjecture suggests alternatives such as Alcantara, a synthetic suede-like cloth renowned for its strength and upscale feel. This would be in line with Apple's plan to replace leather with premium, sustainable materials.