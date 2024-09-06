Intermittent Fasting: Know How It Works, Understand Benefits And Strategies To Lose Weight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting, focusing on when you eat rather than what you eat. Popular methods include time-restricted eating, alternate-day fasting, and periodic fasting.

Benefits and Limitations of Intermittent Fasting for Diverse Needs

IF has gained attention for its potential benefits, including and improved metabolism. Research shows that IF can significantly reduce waist circumference, mass, and fasting insulin levels while improving cholesterol profiles by lowering LDL-C and triglycerides. Additionally, IF induces autophagy, a cellular repair process, and boosts growth hormone levels, which support muscle retention and fat loss.

While IF is particularly beneficial for individuals with overweight, obesity, or metabolic syndrome, it is not suitable for those with eating disorders, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or individuals with specific chronic medical conditions, or prolonged fluctuations requiring regular nutrient intake or multiple doses of medication.

As a weight-loss tool, IF effectively reduces calorie intake by restricting the eating window, leading to significant reductions in body weight and BMI. However, some individuals may experience side effects such as dizziness, headaches, or digestive issues, especially during the initial adjustment period.

Tips for Successful Intermittent Fasting

To maximize the benefits of IF, it is essential to focus on nutrient-dense foods during eating periods, including lean proteins, healthy fats, and fiber-rich carbohydrates, while avoiding processed foods. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to IF; some may prefer skipping breakfast while others skip dinner, but the key is to choose a method that fits your lifestyle and is sustainable in the long term. Early dinners can align with the body's natural circadian rhythm, enhancing metabolic benefits. To manage midnight cravings, ensure balanced nutrition during eating periods and stay hydrated.

In summary, IF offers substantial health benefits, particularly for weight loss and metabolic health, but it's crucial to approach it mindfully and consult a healthcare provider if you have underlying health conditions.

- Dr. Abhijit Bhograj, Consultant - Endocrinologist, Diabetes and Thyroid, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal