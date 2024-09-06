Global Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market Size To Worth USD 8.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.42%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Size was Valued at USD 6.0 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: MANSCAPED, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc, Conair Corporation, Sunbeam Products Inc, Havells India Ltd., VEGA, ANDIS COMPANY, Syska, BRIO PRODUCT GROUP, and other key companies.

New York, United States , Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 6.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









Electric hair clippers and trimmers are tools used for facial or beard trimming as well as hair cutting for personal care. Hair trimmers are used for short haircuts, including those made to grow a beard, and hair clippers are used for growing hair. With features like adjustable blade settings, cordless operation, and user comfort, electric hair clippers, and trimmers come in a different of varieties. Due to their being easy to use and convenient, electric hair clippers and trimmers are in high demand. Compared to traditional cutters, these electric clippers offer greater benefits in terms of safety and skin-friendliness. The primary drivers of market growth are increasing consumer awareness of the value of maintaining personal hygiene and rising personal disposable income. The growing consumer awareness of the advantages of electric hair clippers and trimmers, such as their mobility, the growing popularity of various hair and beard styles, the high demand for useful consumer electronics products, and the increase in R&D activities are all contributing to the market's growth. However, the ongoing maintenance required to extend the lifespan of these devices will restrict the electric hair clippers and trimmers market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Electric Hair Clipper and Trimmer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Corded and Cordless), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The cordless segment is predicted to hold a significant market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the electric hair clipper & trimmer market is classified into corded and cordless. Among these, the cordless segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Demand for cordless hair clippers is primarily driven by the introduction of models with extended battery lives. With an effective lithium-ion battery, this electric trimmer is specifically made for beard trimming.

The online segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the electric hair clipper & trimmer market is divided into offline and online. Among these, the online segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Additional factors like convenience, doorstep service, and the availability of a large selection of products are contributing to the growth of this online market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the electric hair clipper & trimmer market over the forecast period .

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the electric hair clipper & trimmer market over the forecast period. Digital penetration and e-commerce platforms have experienced growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Online retailers offer grooming tools such as electric hair trimmers and clippers that are simple and convenient for customers to purchase in this region.

Middle East and Africa are predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the electric hair clipper & trimmer market over the forecast period. The youthful demographic in Nigeria has resulted in a significant surge in the sales of hair care products, such as electric trimmers, during the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the electric hair clipper & trimmer market include MANSCAPED, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., Conair Corporation, Sunbeam Products Inc., Havells India Ltd., VEGA, ANDIS COMPANY, Syska, BRIO PRODUCT GROUP, and Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Wahl Clipper Corporation launched the newest product in its lineup, the Wahl Self Clip 360. It's going to be a popular option because it's made to make at-home haircuts even easier.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the electric hair clipper & trimmer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market, By Product Type



Corded Cordless

Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market, By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

