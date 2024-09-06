Meet 'Tim-The-Techie': Softude's New Mascot Symbolizing Its People-First Value

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim-The-Techie: The New Face of Innovation, Care, and Relationships Beyond Contracts

INDORE, INDIA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Softude recently unveiled its mascot, Tim-The-Techie, during a special event held on August 26, 2024, at their office premises. The mascot, introduced by Softude's founder, Mr. Sunil Rawat, represents the company's core value."Tim-The-Techie is a symbol of Softude's commitment to a people-first approach," Mr. Rawat stated during the launch. "He brings a personal touch to the digital world, ensuring that our people always feel supported."Tim-The-Techie adds a personal touch to Softude, ensuring our clients always feel valued and supported. He represents our commitment to exceptional service with a friendly and approachable demeanor.Reflecting on the company's Culture of Care, Tim-The-Techie is a reminder that Softude is more than just a team-a family united by a shared passion for client satisfaction.The mascot marks a new chapter in Softude's journey, reinforcing the company's commitment to serving its people.About SoftudeSoftude Infotech Pvt Ltd is a global digital solutions company with over 18 years of experience. Specializing in digital transformation and software engineering, Softude provides innovative solutions across various industries. Trusted by enterprises and startups alike, Softude drives positive change through technology.

