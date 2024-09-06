Kinner Beauty Wigs By Cancer Kinship Launches An Online Wig Store To Support Cancer Patients By Offering Wigs For All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Where Beauty Meets Purpose: Kinner Beauty Wigs is a Community-Driven Business Supporting Cancer Patients with Every Wig Purchase

- Yoli Origel, Founder & CEO of Cancer Kinship

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cancer Kinship is excited to announce the launch of Kinner Beauty Wigs , a new store designed to serve cancer patients, fashion enthusiasts, and everyday wig wearers. As a social enterprise, 100% of net sales will support Cancer Kinship's charitable mission and programs, including its free wig salon,“Kinner Beauty,” located in Brea, CA. This critical initiative will help meet the increasing demand for free wigs among cancer patients in Orange County and surrounding communities, while creating a sustainable revenue stream to fund Cancer Kinship's programs.

Kinner Beauty Wigs is not just for cancer patients-it's for everyone. From fashionistas to everyday wig wearers, Kinner Beauty Wigs offers affordable, high-quality wigs that cater to a diverse range of styles and needs. Whether it's for a night out, a theatrical performance, personal expression, alopecia or cancer, customers of all backgrounds will not only find a look they love but will also contribute to a meaningful cause.

Kinner Beauty Wigs was developed as a direct response to the growing requests for wigs and supportive services from cancer patients, many of whom face financial barriers to accessing high-quality wigs. Partnering with renowned brand Envy Wigs, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and comfort, Cancer Kinship ensures that both cancer patients and wig wearers from all walks of life have access to high-quality wigs that make a difference.

“Kinner Beauty Wigs is more than just a beauty business; it's a business with purpose,” said Yoli Origel, Founder and CEO of Cancer Kinship and a 16-year Stage III breast cancer survivor.“Losing your hair during chemotherapy is a deeply traumatic experience, which is further exacerbated by rising out-of-pocket costs, including the high price of wigs. By purchasing a wig from Kinner Beauty, our customers join a movement that uplifts cancer patients during their most challenging and vulnerable moments. Together, we help restore the dignity and confidence that cancer patients need to keep fighting.”

Cancer Kinship's free wig salon offers cancer patients a selection of synthetic and human hair wigs, including a unique human hair/synthetic EnvyHair blend, ensuring that no one is left without this critical support. The cost of synthetic wigs typically ranges from $150 to $400, depending on the length, while human hair wigs can exceed well over $1,000-placing them out of reach for many patients. With the help of Kinner Beauty's customers, Cancer Kinship can continue to provide free wigs and critical resources to those most in need.

The launch of Kinner Beauty is the result of a collaborative effort by Cancer Kinship, UCLA Academies for Social Entrepreneurship, Impact Innovator, A Positive Future, and Charity Matterz. Upon graduating from the UCLA Social Enterprise Academy, Cancer Kinship was selected for the Octane OC Nonprofit Accelerator and received ongoing mentorship and guidance from Executive Coaches of Orange County and Genesis Bank. Generous support from the Samueli Foundation and a partnership with renown beauty brand, Envy Wigs, ensured the successful launch of this business venture.

Creating an earned revenue model like Kinner Beauty Wigs is essential to ensuring Cancer Kinship's long-term sustainability. Nonprofits typically rely on donations and grants, but this new venture provides an earned income stream.“By diversifying our revenue, we're not only safeguarding our programs from fluctuations in traditional funding but also engaging our community in a mission-driven business that directly fuels our charitable cause,” said Origel.

For more information or to shop for high-quality wigs that make a difference, visit Kinner Beauty Wigs at , and follow on Instagram @Kinner_Beauty_Wigs. Partnership opportunities are available.

About Cancer Kinship

Cancer Kinship is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the cancer community to confidently face the disease. By offering programs like the free wig salon, cancer education and empowerment workshops, community resource navigation, and mentorship, Cancer Kinship is committed to reducing the risk of cancer recurrences while improving the quality of life for those affected by cancer.

Yoli Origel

Cancer Kinship

+1 714-592-1625

...

