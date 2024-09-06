Humanoid Robot Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Humanoid Robot Market ," The humanoid robot market was valued at $307.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $609.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Request for Sample PDF:The introduction of advanced features in humanoid robots is a key element that has boosted the growth of the Humanoid Robot Market. The increased usage of humanoid robots for security and surveillance applications, including the detection of terrorist activities, unauthorized intrusion, and enhanced use of AI robots in hazardous environments, are the primary forces driving the expansion of the humanoid robot market size. Other factors influencing the market for humanoid robots are the speedy development of sophisticated robots to enhance consumer contact and experience, as well as the growing demand for robots in retail applications. Additionally, the rising importance of personalized robots that help customers in their daily activities is boosting demand for humanoid robots throughout the forecast period. These are the primary factors expected to raise the humanoid robot market share during the forecast period.The market for humanoid robots is significantly restricted by the high initial cost of robots and the substantial expenditures required for R&D activities. Additionally, the lack of high-level interfacing systems and unpredictable performance are estimated to challenge the manufacturers, which is expected to hinder the humanoid robot market growth.Humanoid robots are used in commercial and retail environments to aid in customer service, display product features, and facilitate the speedy collection of consumer data such as phone numbers, email addresses, zip codes, and service reviews. The transformation of inefficient infrastructure brought about by government expenditures in R&D and the usage of humanoid robots in educational facilities to give instruction has the potential to create new market opportunities for the humanoid robot industry. The development of new humanoid robot technologies may also present a lucrative market expansion opportunity. NASA and other space agencies utilize sophisticated humanoid robots to study distant planets for a variety of reasons, such as taking close-up pictures of planets and determining whether they can support life. All these factors create an excellent opportunity for market growth.Get a Customized Research Report @The global humanoid robot market share is segmented based on component, application, motion type, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware and software. By application, it is classified into research & space exploration, education & entertainment, personal assistance & caregiving, hospitality, search & rescue, and others. By motion type, it is classified into biped and wheel drive. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the humanoid robot market analysis report include HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD, Engineered Arts Limited, Honda, KAWADA Robotics Corporation, SoftBank Robotics, Sanbot Co, ROBOTIS, Willow Garage, and Toshiba Corporation.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global humanoid robot market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.Enquiry Before Buying:Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Humanoid Robot Industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on healthcare spending, which has affected the adoption of humanoid robots in this industry.. Since healthcare organizations faced budget cuts and financial challenges due to the pandemic, there was less investment in new technologies such as humanoid robots. Many healthcare organizations have had to prioritize spending on essential services, and the adoption of new technologies has taken a backseat.. Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints, due to the pandemic, across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. have affected the global market.Key Findings of the Study. Based on components, the hardware sub-segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2021 and the software sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.. Based on application, the personal assistance and caregiving sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the education and entertainment sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.. Based on motion type, the wheel drive sub-segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2021 and the biped sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for a dominant market share in 2021 and is predicted to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

